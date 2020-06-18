North Cyprus Events Calendar from 18th June 2020

15th to 24th June Salih Mustafa Cizel exhibition “Pandemic in Art” at Girne Art Gallery. Visiting times – weekdays 10:00–12:00 and 13:00–17:00 and Saturday 10:00–13:00. The artist will be at the Art Gallery throughout the exhibition.

18th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

18th June – Thursday CANCELLED The Black Olive, Alsancak and FARC (Famagusta Animal Rehoming Canines) will be holding a post lockdown party at 7.30pm, with music from DJ Mike, plus a raffle. 10TL entry which will be donated to FARC. 45TL for table top buffet.

19th June – Friday The Olive Press Bowls Club, Lapta, will be holding an Ascot Alternative Ladies Race Day event in aid of the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch. 10TL per ticket, which are now available at the bar. First race 5pm.

19th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

19th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

19th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Serdar Tuksal Band (Pop/Rock) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

20th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

20th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

22nd June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

22nd June – Monday Olive Press Fun Night – Tulips 2.6. Starting at 4pm. Entrance 26TL. Quiz/Crazy Bingo/2.6 Party Games and music with DJ Mike. Bring your own food. To book call 0533 880 1196.

23rd June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

24th June – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Hot Club of Cyprus (Gypsy Jazz) at 9pm. Entrance 25TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

24th June – Wednesday ATA fundraising event for Karakum Special Needs School at Blue Song, Lapta. Tickets 80TL, food available at 7.30pm, Gasoline Blues Band at 8pm. For more information email ata.trnc@gmail.com

25th June – Thursday Susie’s weekly quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. Quiz menu available. Booking essential, call 0548 847 1221.

26th June – Friday Martin’s Bingo at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 7.30pm. Pick up and drop off available. Booking essential, call 0533 870 5977.

26th June – Friday Jessics Bar, Karsiyaka. Bingo at 3.30pm. 50TL Full menu available. 5 games plus Jackpot. To book call 0533 855 8589 or 0542 855 8589.

26th June – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting The Great Flood (Blues) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

26th June – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak – 7pm Super Duper last Black Olive quiz with Gemini. 45TL for quiz and supper. To book call 0533 835 5133

27th June – Saturday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a quiz event starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

27th June – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House will be presenting Alper Cengiz & Friends (Soul) at 9pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994.

27th June – Saturday RBL, Kyrenia Branch will be supporting the Armed Forces with a Breakfast Club at The Roadhouse, Alsancak 9.30am to 11.30am. Full English breakfast. All welcome.

28th June – Sunday The Balti House, Esentepe will have Sunday Lunch or Curry, with live music from Gavin from 1pm. 3 courses 50TL. Booking essential 0533 847 1221.

29th June – Monday 33 @ Tim’s, Ozankoy will be holding a quiz night from 7pm. For information call 0548 844 9256.

29th June – Monday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm. 45TL includes quiz and supper, and for the quiz only 10TL. To book call Brenda on 0533 840 7834.

30th June – Tuesday Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy will be having a bingo session starting at 4pm. Food available. To book call 0533 832 7090

1st July – Wednesday RBL Kyrenia Branch, will be having a coffee morning at Club Tropicana, Ozankoy – 11.30am to 2pm. Entrance donation 20TL includes tea/coffee and cake.

6th July – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 7.30pm. Pick up/drop off available, booking essential 0533 870 5977.

10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

17th July – Friday The Black Olive, Alsancak will be having a Leaving Do for Gemini starting at 7.30pm. Live entertainment and some Cypriot food. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

September tbc The Black Olive, Alsancak – Glastonvicki re-scheduled from June. Date to be confirmed.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information

13th October – Tuesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow. This event has been re-scheduled from June

13th or 14th November to be confirmed This event will not now take place RBL will be holding their Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910. This event has been re-scheduled from 22nd May due to Coronavirus situation.