Güngördü receives Templos/Olive Grove Conservation Initiative

Templos / Zeytinlik Conservation Initiative new term board of directors made its first visit to the Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

In the information given from Girne Municipality; Templos/Olive Grove Conservation Initiative, the new term President Kenan Denizkan and the accompanying delegation visited Girne Mayor Güngördü and made evaluations about the region. During the meeting with Mayor Güngördü, the issues concerning Zeytinlik village and the cooperation issues that can be done about nature and environment were discussed.

The agenda topics were discussed with Mayor Güngördü during the meeting which lasted for approximately 1 hour.

Status of temporary waste transfer area in the industrial area.

The necessity to expand the village square.

Zeytinlik sewerage project.

Illegal and unplanned structuring issues.

Nature destruction and living in the Karaoğlanoğlu/Kaya Palazzo area due to the reconstruction of the Dwarf Elephant fossils and the ancient church.

To start work for a place capable of hosting cultural, artistic, and social events in olive groves.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his pleasure for the visit and wished success to the new term president Kenan Denizkan.

Güngördü said “The Zeytinlik region, which is one of the most important regions of Girne, will now show an environmentally sensitive development thanks to the Templos / Olive Protection Conservation Initiative, and it can be an example to all regions. Girne Municipality will always work together with the Templos / Olive Protection Conservation Initiative.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality