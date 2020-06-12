Özersay stated the conditions to enter the TRNC as of 1st July

The Spokesman of the TRNC Council of Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay stated the decisions taken during yesterday’s session (11th June) of the TRNC Council of Ministers. Özersay said that 3 different stages were determined for entering into the TRNC.

According to the decision, all passengers who want to come to the TRNC from the countries in the first category “Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Greece and Lithuania” must have PCR negative tests done in the last 72 hours.

The passengers among the 2nd Category countries – Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia must have double PCR tests. According to the decision, those who want to come to the TRNC must prove with a test result that they do not carry the virus while entering into the TRNC and when they arrive in the TRNC, they will have another PCR test. If their test results are negative, they will be able to stay in the country as long as they need. In the case of being positive, they will be taken into a hospital or quarantine.

In the third category, there are the countries in the high risk group; USA, Russia, Brazil, United Kingdom and Iran. Those who want to come to the TRNC from these high risk group countries must have PCR tests before coming to the country and they will have to stay under quarantine for 14 days on the condition of paying the costs. The list of the countries will be updated by the Ministry of Health at least once a week according to the data of the World Health Organisation.

Some other decisions also have been taken for exceptional arrivals-departures. According to this, Greek Cypriots will be able to pass into the TRNC as of 1st July with their PCR negative tests done in the last 72 hours. Following which tests will be done randomly.

Starting from 22nd June, the Turkish Cypriots working in South Cyprus, Maronites, Greek Cypriots living in Karpaz, the residents of Pile, those who have treatment in South Cyprus and students must have PCR tests in respect of their first arrival in the TRNC. Following which tests will be done randomly.

Özersay also pointed out that the main reason for choosing 22nd June is to observe the situation which will appear at the end of 14 days in South Cyprus following the start of international flights as of 8th June 2020.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office