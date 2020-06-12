Turkish Cypriots’ immovable properties at British Sovereign Bases

Spokesperson of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy evaluated the new arrangements on the British Sovereign Bases in Cyprus.

In response to a question Aksoy said ‘As we mentioned at the time of signing of this agreement, it is unacceptable that Turkey as a guarantor and the Turkish Cypriot side that signed the 1960 Treaties were not consulted appropriately on the content of this regulation, which entails a change of status in the Base areas. Within this framework, we support the statements of the TRNC authorities on this matter. In these areas, not only Greek Cypriots but also Turkish Cypriots have immovable properties, as well as indispensable rights and interests.



The United Kingdom, which is a guarantor, has ignored the Turkish Cypriots once again with the implementation of this regulation and damaged the balance between the parties on the Island, the principle of political equality and therefore efforts towards the settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office