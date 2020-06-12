UK steps regarding British Sovereign Bases area not reasonable

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that any step taken by the UK on the issue of the British Sovereign Bases Area without the approval of the Turkish Cypriot side will not be a right step. Stressing that the status of the Bases was based on the International Cyprus Treaties signed in 1960 by the three guarantor countries as well as the leaders of the two communities, Tatar pointed out that it was not possible to amend the agreements without the knowledge and approval of all signatories.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Tatar added “As it is known, Turkish Cypriots also have been in the Bases areas and their legal representative and protector of their rights is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The rights of the Turkish Cypriots cannot be arranged by the Greek Cypriot Administration, therefore, any decision taken without negotiating with the Turkish Cypriot side is not valid”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office