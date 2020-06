Readers Mail – 3rd June 2020

From Ralph Kratzer – TFR

Dear members of TFR

For the second time within a short period I have to send you sad news.

I recently received a message from our Treasurer Sandy Oram that our TFR member for many years, Chrissie Skiggs, sadly passed away at the beginning of the week.

Our sincerest condolences to her husband Eric Skiggs and the family.

The date for the funeral will be communicated on the TFR-Facebook-site when known.