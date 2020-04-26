Trevor’s Tips for TRNC vehicle road tax online.

By Trevor Hughes ….

I read Margaret Sheard’s article about her experience of taxing her car click here so I decided to offer readers a Capital Insurance checklist for those who are wanting to pay online.

How to Apply for Road Tax Online

All applications should be made in the name of the first person entered on a logbook/koçan and have your credit card and passport at the ready.

It may only work if you registered your details by text to 1300 no later than July this year. https://bub.gov.ct.tr/en-us/ Go onto this website Scroll down to see the AKOS online payment and click. Follow the instructions, registration number, passport number (used when purchasing the vehicle) preceded by a letter P, date of registration, found on the front of the logbook and the verification code and submit If that works it should bring up your car details, so you can follow this process anytime in the future, unless the Government changes the application procedure. On the left-hand side of your application, the first option should be to pay tax and click. The next page should show one line with all the details, when it’s due and the cost. There is a tick box that you must complete, then click submit. Enter your credit card details including the date of expiry and the three-digit security number found on the back of the card. Complete your payment details and if successful, it will inform you to print your receipt, you can also save a copy if you so wish. The printed receipt should be kept in the car at all times whilst driving the vehicle.

If you are having problems paying your road tax online, contact akos@bub.gov.ct.tr by email and, they should receive your information to enable them to do this.

Don’t forget to have your printer ready and switched on.

For any further information please email me through the contact box below