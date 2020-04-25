BRS Coronavirus weekly News Update 25th April

The British Residents’ Society published very important news on 25th April 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

WEEKLY UPDATE –25th APRIL 2020

There have been some questions about the Council of Ministers decision regarding the wearing of face masks, so I will try to clarify some points.

Currently you are only able to leave your home in order to visit the following businesses IN YOUR DISTRICT: –

Supermarkets,

Banks,

Chemists,

Butchers,

Bakers,

Garages, or to attend

Medical facilities.

UNLESS YOU HAVE RECEIVED PERMISSION FROM THE POLICE TO VARY YOUR JOURNEY, EACH PERMISSION IS ONLY VALID ON THE DATE OF ISSUE.

From 06.00am 24th April 2020 when leaving home to attend ANY of these places you MUST be wearing a face mask. It is the responsibility of the businesses’ management to refuse entry to any person not wearing a mask. This is a now a LEGAL REQUIREMENT and failure to do so may lead to prosecution.

In an interview the Prime Minister, Ersin TATAR has expressed a desire to begin to allow some businesses to reopen at the beginning of May but stated that the Health measures of those businesses MUST be in place prior to permission being granted.

He also stated that flights from Turkey and Cyprus would only be reintroduced once their infection rates come under control, but that he felt that this may take a couple of months to achieve.

EX-PATS STUCK IN THE TRNC

We are aware of UK citizens being ‘stuck’ here in the TRNC and unable to return to the UK. We have spoken to the British High Commission who continue to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss repatriation to the UK. Repatriation flights from Cyprus to the UK are continuing however, in order to be considered for a place on such a flight you MUST register your interest on the following link.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/cyprus/return-to-the-uk

alternatively send a message using the following link

https://www.facebook.com/ukincyprus

There are strict rules in relation to those persons who will be considered eligible to be repatriated to the UK from Cyprus.

At this time there will be no flights available to return persons living in the TRNC from the UK.

This matter is being solely dealt with by the British High Commission and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

CURRENT REGULATIONS IN RESPECT OF THE ‘GREEN LINE’

Currently there is a ban on moving across the Green Line which is in force until further notice. As the dates continue to be extended, we will advise when there is going to be a change.

CURRENT MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

There is currently an inter-district movement ban, unless you have the relevant permissions to enable you to cross the district lines. This is currently in place until midnight 30th April.

STAY SAFE –STICK TO THE RULES –DO NOT GO OUT UNLESS YOU NEED TO

