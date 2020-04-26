23rd April Music enjoyed by Girne residents from their Balconies

Girne Municipality Sightseeing Bus travelled the streets of Girne and brought the joy of 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day to the people in their homes with music and speeches.

In the information given from Girne Municipality, the event started at 14:00pm in Kordonboyu with a moment of silence in front of the Atatürk Monument. Here, red and white balloons were launched into the sky. Later, Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Girne Municipality Children’s Council President, Zehra Bilge Bayram greeted the children and the public by travelling the streets of the city with an open sightseeing bus decorated with flags and balloons for the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day broadcasting children’s songs, while the city residents and children joined in with the songs from their balconies decorated with flags.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, said the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Grand National Assembly was being celebrated and due to the COVID-19 outbreak the National Sovereignty Day and Children’s Day this year was being celebrated in homes. Güngördü noted that the city tour was made in Girne and its affiliated villages in the afternoon with the Municipal sightseeing bus, accompanied by children’s songs, and he reminded that the necessary way to protect the society from the virus is to Stay Healthy and Stay Home.

Güngördü, noted that the Turkish Grand National Assembly is an important day and once again was celebrated with a respectful bow in front of the Great Leader Atatürk memorial, who has given this day to the world’s children.

Given that this year was celebrated differently, Güngördü emphasised that there was no reduction in the enthusiasm of the adults for the 23rd of April Day, and that it will continue to be celebrated in the coming years after the virus threat ends.

Celebrating the feast of all children, Güngördü asked the families to stay in their homes for healthier days and not disrupt their children’s education.

Zehra Bilge Bayram, the President of the Children’s Council of Girne Municipality, also celebrated the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, and said although this year was celebrated a little differently due to the epidemic, there was no decrease in the enthusiasm for 23rd April, Bayram also asked everyone to Stay Safe and healthy in their homes in preparation for good days to come.

