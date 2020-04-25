Payment of TRNC vehicle road tax online, it works!

By Margaret Sheard ….

After a great deal of effort and frustration I was eventually successful in renewing my vehicle road tax online, and couldn’t believe how easy it was.

I was a bit lax in forwarding the details originally requested by SMS message last year to register, and did this during the lockdown period which made me think the details sent had not been registered in the system, although when I did register I received an SMS message confirming receipt. As my vehicle road tax was due on 1st April, I was very concerned that if I went out in my car and was stopped by police I would be in trouble for not having tax for my vehicle.

After numerous attempts to try and pay the tax online, I sent a comment on one of the links, to which I did not receive a reply. However, on another attempt I decided to follow the instructions and send an email, which I did on 23rd April and the same day I received a reply giving me exactly what I needed to insert in the information boxes. So once again I went into the online payment site and believe it or not, it worked, and I also received the special 10% discount given for April/May. Road tax paid, receipt printed and I can now safely use my car, knowing that if I am stopped by the police I can show them that the tax has been paid.

I think a lot of the problem arises due to the passport number, which has to be prefixed with ‘P’, but as I have had 3 different passports since coming to live in North Cyprus, I did not know which passport number to use, When I received the reply from AKOS I was given the passport number to use, which in my case was the second one. Problem solved.

I would suggest that anyone having problems with paying their road tax online should contact akos@bub.gov.ct.tr by email and, as I experienced, they should receive the information to enable them to do this.