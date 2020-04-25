Efes Pilsen give 5 Tons of animal food to Girne Municipality

Efes Pilsen has given 5 tons of food for street animals to Girne Municipality.

Mayor of Girne Municipality Nidai Güngördü said “I would like to thank Efes Pilsen officials, who made a donation for our animal friends living on the streets at a very important time.”

Güngördü stated that they are caring for stray animals during the Coronavirus epidemic and, “Our teams are on duty for our friends on the street. We periodically leave food and water at the feeding points we have determined. The food donation will begin to reach our animal friends as soon as possible.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality