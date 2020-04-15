Isolation Challenge and Fun with the Abnormals group video

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail…

Susie Ford of the Abnormals

Hello Chris,

Just a quick note to say how very proud I am of my Abnormals team! Even though we are all in isolation we managed to put together a small video of us including a few characters!!!

All I dId was ask the team to sing a song and record it and I would try to put together a little video of it, wishing everybody well and to keep SAFE and hopefully bring some laughter to everybody too !!

It was also wonderful to get Pat and John from our group in on it as well as they are currently stuck in Germany and waiting to come back to the TRNC.

THE ABNORMALS

Susie Q Ford

Martin Mart Ford

Annette Shaneeka Mccloskey

Martin Fossi Foster

Katie Bell

John Smasha Molloy

Pat Shagufta Molloy

Dave Dutch Lavender

The video also includes the characters, ELVIS , TARKEN and RETROBUTIA!

We were (pre Corona) rehearsing a show for May “THE ABNORMALS DO BREXIT–VISION”! but obviously this had to stop and the get together for this show will be at some time later this year hopefully .

AGAIN STAY SAFE ALL .

Missing you all xxx

SUSIE and THE ABNORMALS XXX

nnn