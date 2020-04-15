A Meaningful Donation from the AHBAP Association

Supporting thousands of families in need during the Coronavirus epidemic with the help it initiated under the umbrella of the AHBAP Association, Haluk Levent extended a helping hand to the needy people through the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities.

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic that covers the whole world, Haluk Levent delivered 500 food packages worth 35,000TL to Girne Municipality for all families and students who had to stay at home and needed help because they did not work, through the AHBAP Association, which they had previously established for their assistance.

The officials, who delivered 500 food packages worth 35,000TL to Girne Municipality, started to distribute these packages to unemployed people and students in partnership with Girne Municipality.

Güngördü said, “We are trying to deliver the food packages that reach us in this process to the families and students in need who live within the borders of Girne Municipality.

It is very important that business people are sensitive and contribute to municipalities and our State. Today, AHBAP Association founder Haluk Levent has provided a substantial amount of food package assistance. I express my gratitude here on behalf of all Girne people and Girne Municipality. As I said before, the most sensitive issue that we focus on these food packages is to distribute them to our people who have no income, and students.

I would like to thank everyone who extends their charitable hands for the help that will be done now and in the future. In the coming days, we will announce all our donors, institutions, workplaces and associations to the public through the printed and visual media.”

The help of the AHBAP Association was given to Girne Municipality, Çatalköy Municipality, Dikmen Municipality, Esentepe Municipality, Lapta Municipality and Alsancak Municipality.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality