Meaningful Help from Muratpaşa Municipality to Girne Municipality

Working with extraordinary efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Muratpaşa Municipality in Turkey has sent 100 shielded face masks to the Municipality of Girne produced by 3D printers.

In the information given from Girne Municipality, the Muratpaşa Municipality, Robotic Coding and Technology Training Center, delivered face shields to Girne Municipality that they have started to produce within the scope of Coronavirus fight.

Speaking about the issue, Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü said “In this struggle, we receive assistance from many institutions and organisations at various levels. However, as well as this assistance, the aid that has reached us today is a very important aid. Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality, as you know, is the sister municipality of Girne Municipality. Due to this epidemic, Antalya Muratpaşa Municipality sent these 3D shielded face masks that they had manufactured. “These masks both protect the eyes and other facial areas and they can be used repeatedly with washing.”

Güngördü said, “Thank you very much to Antalya Muratpaşa Mayor Ümit Uysal and Oya Kansu. I convey the greetings and love of the people of Girne. Stay at home, stay healthy, hoping to meet again on healthier days.”

Source: (Turkish) – Girne Municipality