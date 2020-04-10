Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 4th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.
For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.
For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.
******
Readers Mail…
Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters
Susie’s 4th online quiz 9th April 2020
It was another successful Full Night on Thursday 9th April with Susies Quiz Online Live with 14 Teams across the UK, Germany. Sweden and the TRNC and the results were.
- 1st Locked Up – 22 pts
- 2nd Joint – Butch and Sundance .and Bell Bottoms – 21 pts
- 3rd Joint – On My Own, The Flippers, Gin’ll Fix It – 20 pts
- 4th Don’t Mention The War – 19 pts
- 5th Dixies Chix, social distancers – 18 pts
- 6th Sherbet Lemons – 17 pts
- 7th Joint – Thongs and Schlongs, Lemon Lovers – 16 pts
- 8th Clappers Ahoy! – 15 pts
- Lemon Losers – Anglo Swedes!!! – 14 pts
- 1 Shut Ya Gob!!!
Thank you all again for joining us in isolation and it helps us more than you will ever know xxx
Next week is fully booked already XXXX
Love U All
Susie ‘n’ Martin
Categories: Entertainment, Health, Readers Mail
Leave a Reply