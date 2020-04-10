More aid from Business People continues in Girne area

Within the framework of the Coronavirus outbreak program (COVID-19) the aid provided by sensitive business people continues unabated, while Girne Municipality continues to distribute these benefits for families and individuals in need.

In this challenging process, Girne business people, who have extended their aid for needy families, continue to deliver aid packages for families in need through the Municipality of Girne.

Mayor Güngördü stated that we have come to a very good point in terms of cooperation and this is improving. Ömer-Ayşegül Gültekin, Burak Başel, Turgay Mimi, Onur Develi, Orti Market, who are sensitive business people in our region, have delivered aid to the Municipality and started to deliver aid to citizens who were added to the emergency needs list.

Güngördü said: “Let all sensitive business people who can help in this regard also accept this as a call so that we can deliver their aid to our citizens in need through our Municipality.” He added that the sensitivity of helping people in need in the immediate vicinity is appreciated by everyone, and expressed that solidarity is essential for these difficult days and thanked everyone who had contributed up to now and everyone who wants to contribute in the future.

Stay home, stay healthy but don’t lose the spirit of helping.

Contact can be made by calling 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010, for our citizens who want to provide food package assistance and those who wish to take advantage of these food packages.