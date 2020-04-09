Isolation Challenge for Steve and Rowena : so near, yet so far

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many people as you will see.

We have had an update from Steve and Rowena Skinner who are stuck in Turkey and want their friends and family to know where they are and are desperate to know when they can come back to the TRNC.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page "TRNC Residents trying to get home" and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail….

From Steve and Rowena Skinner ….

Hi Margaret and Chris,

Still here and still stuck, can’t go forward and can’t go back, the ferry to Girne is just around the corner and I can’t drive anywhere, four weeks now, stuck in Tasucu, hoping for news from the TRNC government tomorrow, the 10th; not holding my breath. Hemorrhaging money. We just want to go home, don’t mind self-isolating at home, just want to go home. Boss is missing our little doggies, one went blind just before Christmas, Daisy, we took her to the Near East Veterinary Hospital near Lefkosa, I can’t fault them they were fantastic, so caring and wonderful, Daisy is now fine, still no sight, she has her little routine and is happy.

The timeline is our biggest worry; when we arrived in Tasucu on the 15th of March we knew from the TRNC government information that we were in time for entering Girne by ferry, we had the tickets in our hands when at the very last minute they were taken off us. Rowena’s residency ran out on the 25th of March, we applied online for her renewal on the 17th of March but as we all know that system doesn’t work, so when the restriction is lifted will Rowena be allowed in; will the fact that she is my spouse for 35 years and our only home is in Ozankoy carry any weight?

The hotel here is great they let us use the kitchen in the evening and we can bring in our booze, they even got me a cake for my birthday. The boss (can’t remember his name, silly me) has just invited us to his home at the weekend. We walk for an hour each day just to keep active, dash to the supermarket and the offy!

Gossip, gossip, the gossip here is great; we have a lot of Russians in Tasucu and a few in the hotel they are working on the construction of a huge nuclear power station just forty kilometers up the coast. There are two drilling ships just out at sea, we met a young Scot who had just come off one. he told us that there isn’t much gas off the coast of Girne, only 14%, the red ship is going up to Istanbul to have its derrick taken down so it can go under the bridges and up to the Black Sea, the other ship is very old, recently purchased, and needs a total refit. Some other guy told us that there is a huge amount of gas just off Syria and Israel.

Look forward to hearing from you.

Best of luck

Steve