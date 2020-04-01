Isolation Challenge for Grant and Linda returned to UK from TRNC

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have a heartwarming follow up from Grant and Linda Gibson who on arrival in the TRNC with a party of tourists were placed in isolation in Famagusta and when given the all clear from Coronavirus infection, they waited at Altinkaya Hotel, Girne under curfew for a return flight to the UK.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail….

From Grant Gibson.

Hi Chris,

Yes, we made it. Very much squeaked in, given that our repatriation flights were the last to be operated by Easyjet before they shut down completely.

We have so much to be thankful for. So many people showed so much kindness to us. Many of them without any thought to the risk to their own health.

Crossing the Green Line was challenging given that we had to disembark our transport, no vehicular access currently being allowed access. It took about 2 hours to get the 80+ of us through. Many old, some disabled, all worried.

We were met on the other side by members of the BHC and the British Army Paras. They took us in convoy to their military base where we were given food and refreshments. After a short break, we were escorted in convoy to Paphos, we were running a little late but a route was cleared for us, so no blockages were encountered.

We arrived at a deserted Paphos airport, in heavy rain, which was open purely for the repatriation flights. We left, completely full, an hour and a half late, and nobody cared! Humbled by the fact that the Easyjet cabin crew who looked after us on our flight home were volunteers who didn’t know whether they would have a job going forward.

Our arrival at Gatwick North at 18.30pm was eerie. It was completely deserted. Having been officially closed from 18.00pm. My wife had booked special assistance due to her mobility problems and we were met by a team of Special Assistance volunteers, who were superb.

Our car journey was complicated only by the closure of the M20 and we arrived back late and exhausted, but it was home.

Thank you to so many people, in both the North and South of Cyprus, a special island with special people.

Kindest regards

Grant and Linda Gibson