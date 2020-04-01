Lidiya Drozdova paints for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts is continuing its struggle against the Coronavirus pandemic by asking a different artist to paint their feelings daily.

Lidiya Drozdova, an artist of international fame, supported the fight against Coronavirus, by reflecting her emotions on canvas in order to prevent the negativities caused by the virus on human beings. She made some paintings for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts.

Artist Lidiya Drozdova is the Person-in-charge of the Art Academy, a member of the Kazakhstan Designers Association, the French “Mondial Art” Academy, the Georgian Artists Association, and of the London Eurasian Creative Association. She opened her solo exhibition at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia in 2018. She is the official representative of the Latvian Culture and Arts in Kazakhstan. She held 12 solo exhibitions and has participated in 55 group exhibitions. Her works take place in museums and private collections in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and abroad, such as Kazakhstan, Germany, Belarus, Iran, Czech Republic, Korea, Latvia, Japan, Russia and Thailand.