Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan thank Merit Group

Behiye Müftüzade

President 2019-20

The Merit Group of Companies is the main sponsor of the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan and have supported all of our projects. Room Project at Yeşilyurt Disabled School – fully equipped room for either lessons or playing indoors. The garden of the School was redesigned and cleared. The ongoing Project at 18+School at Karakum and Tree Planting Project at Alsancak National Park are a few examples of the support we have received for the community projects from the Merit Group.

Our Club, registered at Rotary International, holds its meetings at Merit Park Hotel, where we have enjoyed the benefit of a meeting room and the hospitality provided to our Club. It is clear that the Merit Group deserves the highest praise for helping our community through the projects of our Club amongst other contributions.