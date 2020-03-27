The Grandfather of TRNC Tourism speaks about cancelled UK flights

Readers mail…

From John Aziz Kent..

We all hope the stranded British Tourists let down by EasyJet will be able to convince the British Government to find a quick solution for their safe return to the UK because I think this is more than the fault of EasyJet.

I suspect it is because all flights in or out of Cyprus from both sides have been stopped by the authorities because of the Coronavirus Pandemic but even so the TRNC must be congratulated for having sent most Tourists back to Germany and other countries by chartering aircraft and getting nearly everyone out from ERCAN airport.

Hopefully with the help of the UK Government maybe they can repeat the same operation as the TRNC is very willing to help all British Tourists and residents of Northern Cyprus and also our organisation KITOB will do everything to help as well.

Wishing you all the very best for your safe return from Cyprus to your homes and CyprusScene for publishing details of your problems click here.

Yours sincerely,

John Aziz Kent.

Honorary President of the Turkish Cypriots Hoteliers Association

Editor’s note:

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or they want to go to the UK from the TRNC, please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home“ click here and register your details as directed.