A well attended 33rd Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus AGM took place on Saturday 7th March 2020 at Ezic Premier, Girne, where Chairperson Gülter Kuran presented an informative and invigorating report outlining the important role the Association plays in helping many worthwhile causes in Northern Cyprus.

Over the last 12 months the Association has: –

Continued to Fully Fund an entire House at the SOS Children’s Home in Lefkosa

Continued to Fund the Çiftlikdüzü Neolitik excavation works.

Planted a Forest for the benefit of future generations.

In Lefkosa; Supplied Air Conditioning Units and a Camera system to the St Lucas Church which is used as a children’s/youth centre.

In Lefkosa; Turned the fountain, which was in use as a bin opposite the Mevlevi Tekke, into a flower bed.

In Lefkosa; Provided more benches in the Selimiye Mosque area.

In Lapta; Renewed the toilets at the Lapta Primary School.

In Girne; Installed railings in the middle of the steps descending to the harbour from the main square.

Over the next 12 months in addition to the already committed good causes the Association has stated it will supply the Karakum Handicapped Special Needs Children’s School with both a new refurbished Activity Room and Build New Toilets for the school.

Other Notable items from the meeting were: –

Famous North Cypriot to be shortly announced as Honorary President

Reporting of a healthy balance in the association accounts

New Discounts for members negotiated with New Providers

Sponsorship agreement with Creditwest Bank

Association website re-activated

An increase in membership already in 2020 of 10%.

Editor’s note:

