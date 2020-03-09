Posey Music Band debut at The Soulist, Alsancak, Review

By Roland Eyerich ….

Rock’n’Soul and Reggae was the music scene last weekend at the venue for Live Music in Alsancak “The Soulist Coffee & Music House”.

On Friday 6th March the Posey Music Band made their debut and Supernova Reggae Band followed on Saturday Night 7th March.

On Friday night the special guests on stage were the Posey Music Band who performed during the Alper Cengiz & Friends gig. Alper Cengiz invited the young talented musicians from the Girne American University to perform a couple of songs.

Following the idea – “Give the young generation a platform for presentation”, the Young Stage was back again, after FAB and the Christmas Market, with the Posey Music Band from Central and West Africa.

Meshack Nuel Jr Paul Solomon

With the energy in the songs you felt the love of music. The boys were just great. Especially their singer Emmanuelle Jr, and the audience was surprised to have this additional music presented with this young talented singer at the Soulist.

Young and fresh with their interpretation of Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson and I Look To You by Whitney Houston, and at the end even a composition by singer Nuel Jnr (Emmanuelle) – “Rainbow” – maybe it’s a Cyprus song, because Cyprus is the “Rainbow Island”

It was a great performance and perhaps the Band can come up with a soul night at The Soulist in the near future.

The Band

Drums: Eleazar (Cameroon)

Bass: Meshack (Cameroon)

Guitar: Solomon (Congo)

Keys: Paul (Nigeria)

Soloist: Emmanuelle Jr (Nigeria)

Photo: l-r Eleazar, Nuel Jr, Meshack, Paul, Solomon