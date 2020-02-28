Greek Cypriots close four Border Crossings over fear of Coronavirus

The following news has just been received from the British Residents’ Society which we are sharing for the benefit of all readers in the TRNC who may be wishing to cross to, or return from. the south of Cyprus.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

The following has just been confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Legal Counsel

The crossings at LEDRA STREET, (Pedestrian Crossing, Nicosia)

ASTROMERITAS (Bostanci, Guzelyurt)

DHERYNIA (Near Famagusta) and

LEFKA (Near Guzelyurt)

Will be closed for SEVEN days from 06.00am tomorrow 29th February 2020, apparently as part of measures to prevent CORONAVIRUS.

All other border crossings, however, WILL REMAIN OPEN.

This was announced by Constantinos Ioannou the Greek Cypriot Health Minister.