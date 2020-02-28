News was breaking today of a fire at the Lefkosa State Hospital and we found and translated a statement from the TRNC Ministry of Health website for the benefit of our readers.

“ As of 12:00 noon on Friday 28th February, due to the outbreak of fire, 86 of 291 patients who were being treated at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Lefkosa were sent to 6 different hospitals.

22 patients were sent to Kolan Hospital and 4 patients to Famagusta State Hospital. It was stated that 24 of the referred patients were in the intensive care units, unfortunately two of them died, 11 were newborn babies and their general condition was stable.

To establish which patients were transferred to which hospital, a direct line was put into service –0392 228 3740.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital the Polyclinic, Oncology Centre, Dialysis Department, Psychiatry Department, Dental Department, Chest Diseases service, Infection Department and Laboratory continues to provide services.

It was noted that the fire broke out at 6:47am and the Firefighters were informed, there were 291 patients at the time of the fire in the hospital, and evacuation was initiated in all affected areas. “

Source: Ministry of Health