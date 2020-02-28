BTM League Results and Tables for 22/23 February

By Richard Beale……
Last weekend the final “Play Off” promotion places were decided. In the Red Group Incirli beat Mehmetçik 2-1 to clinch second place.
In the White Group it was Dikmen Güçü who squeezed ahead of Yilmazköy.
Incirli and Dikmen will meet in a “playoff” Final to decide who will accompany Champions Yeniboğaziçi and Değirmenlik into the K-Pet League 1 next season.
The final round of League matches takes place this weekend.
BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.
|23/02
|Vadili TÇBSK
|2 – 0
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|23/02
|Geçitkale GSK
|2 – 4
|Türkmenköy ASK
|23/02
|Yarköy PGSK
|2 – 3
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|23/02
|İncirli SK
|2 – 1
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|23/02
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|2 – 5
|Serdarlı GB
BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|17
|15
|0
|2
|41
|11
|30
|45
|C
|2.
|İncirli SK
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|16
|24
|36
|PO
|3.
|Vadili TÇBSK
|17
|9
|4
|4
|48
|26
|22
|31
|4.
|Türkmenköy ASK
|17
|9
|3
|5
|34
|28
|6
|30
|5.
|Geçitkale GSK
|17
|9
|2
|6
|42
|36
|6
|29
|6.
|Mehmetçik TÇBSK
|17
|5
|3
|9
|31
|38
|-7
|18
|7.
|Serdarlı GB
|17
|5
|2
|10
|29
|34
|-5
|17
|8.
|1461 İskele Trabzonspor
|17
|4
|3
|10
|27
|50
|-23
|15
|9.
|Dipkarpaz TSK
|17
|3
|3
|11
|25
|56
|-31
|12
|PO
|10.
|Yarköy PGSK
|17
|2
|3
|12
|21
|43
|-22
|9
|PO
C = Champions. PO= Play off and Play out place.
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.
|22/02
|Değirmenlik SK
|1 – 1
|Yılmazköy SK
|22/02
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|2 – 1
|Ortaköy SK
|22/02
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|2 – 1
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|22/02
|Zümrütköy SK
|0 – 4
|Denizli SK
BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.
|P
|w
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1.
|Değirmenlik SK
|15
|10
|4
|1
|40
|11
|29
|34
|C
|2.
|Dikmen Gücü SK
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|20
|7
|25
|PO
|3.
|Yılmazköy SK
|16
|8
|1
|7
|21
|23
|-2
|25
|4.
|Tatlısu HOBSK
|15
|7
|3
|5
|24
|17
|7
|24
|5.
|Denizli SK
|15
|6
|3
|6
|29
|26
|3
|21
|6.
|Karaoğlanoğlu SB
|15
|5
|5
|5
|22
|24
|-2
|20
|7.
|Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK
|15
|6
|2
|7
|25
|32
|-7
|20
|8.
|Ortaköy SK
|15
|5
|3
|7
|34
|32
|2
|18
|PO
|9.
|Zümrütköy SK
|15
|1
|1
|13
|19
|56
|-37
|4
|PO
C= Champions PO= Play off and Play out space.
.
Categories: Entertainment, Sport
Leave a Reply