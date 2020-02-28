BTM League Results and Tables for 22/23 February

By Richard Beale……

Last weekend the final “Play Off” promotion places were decided. In the Red Group Incirli beat Mehmetçik 2-1 to clinch second place.

In the White Group it was Dikmen Güçü who squeezed ahead of Yilmazköy.

Incirli and Dikmen will meet in a “playoff” Final to decide who will accompany Champions Yeniboğaziçi and Değirmenlik into the K-Pet League 1 next season.

The final round of League matches takes place this weekend.

BTM LEAGUE RESULTS RED GROUP.

23/02 Vadili TÇBSK 2 – 0 Yeniboğaziçi DSK 23/02 Geçitkale GSK 2 – 4 Türkmenköy ASK 23/02 Yarköy PGSK 2 – 3 Dipkarpaz TSK 23/02 İncirli SK 2 – 1 Mehmetçik TÇBSK 23/02 1461 İskele Trabzonspor 2 – 5 Serdarlı GB

BTM LEAGUE RED GROUP TABLE.

P W D L F A GD Pts 1. Yeniboğaziçi DSK 17 15 0 2 41 11 30 45 C 2. İncirli SK 17 11 3 3 40 16 24 36 PO 3. Vadili TÇBSK 17 9 4 4 48 26 22 31 4. Türkmenköy ASK 17 9 3 5 34 28 6 30 5. Geçitkale GSK 17 9 2 6 42 36 6 29 6. Mehmetçik TÇBSK 17 5 3 9 31 38 -7 18 7. Serdarlı GB 17 5 2 10 29 34 -5 17 8. 1461 İskele Trabzonspor 17 4 3 10 27 50 -23 15 9. Dipkarpaz TSK 17 3 3 11 25 56 -31 12 PO 10. Yarköy PGSK 17 2 3 12 21 43 -22 9 PO

C = Champions. PO= Play off and Play out place.

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP RESULTS.

22/02 Değirmenlik SK 1 – 1 Yılmazköy SK 22/02 Dikmen Gücü SK 2 – 1 Ortaköy SK 22/02 Karaoğlanoğlu SB 2 – 1 Tatlısu HOBSK 22/02 Zümrütköy SK 0 – 4 Denizli SK

BTM LEAGUE WHITE GROUP TABLE.

P w D L F A GD Pts 1. Değirmenlik SK 15 10 4 1 40 11 29 34 C 2. Dikmen Gücü SK 15 7 4 4 27 20 7 25 PO 3. Yılmazköy SK 16 8 1 7 21 23 -2 25 4. Tatlısu HOBSK 15 7 3 5 24 17 7 24 5. Denizli SK 15 6 3 6 29 26 3 21 6. Karaoğlanoğlu SB 15 5 5 5 22 24 -2 20 7. Gülgün Süt Düzova GSK 15 6 2 7 25 32 -7 20 8. Ortaköy SK 15 5 3 7 34 32 2 18 PO 9. Zümrütköy SK 15 1 1 13 19 56 -37 4 PO

C= Champions PO= Play off and Play out space.

.