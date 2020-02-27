North Cyprus Events Calendar from 27th February 2020

22nd February to 4th March Art exhibition “Hope” by Sevim Erdal at Girne Municipality Art Gallery opens at 3.30pm on 22nd February. Some of the income from sale of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, will be donated to the Kemal Saracoglu Foundation for children with cancer and leukemia.

27th February – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Paris when it Sizzles (1964) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

27th February – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 8471221.

28th February – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

28th February – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

28th February – Friday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Hilmi Ozakin Acoustic Project (Pop/Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

28th February – Friday click here The Anglo Turkish Association have now re-scheduled their tree planting “Starting a Forest” which will be behind Ercan Airport (location to be confirmed). For more information

29th February – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Clay Tiles Part 2 (painting), held in the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

29th February – Saturday The Soulist Coffee & Music House present Fireballs (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL. For information call 0548 839 8994

1st March – Sunday 17th Orchid Walk organised by The Cancer Research Fund (KAV). Buffavento-Taskent Picnic area. Donation amount 50TL.

2nd March – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977.

5th March – Thursday Furry Friends Kyrenia will be holding a music and entertainment quiz at Red Ribbon Restaurant, Karakum, starting at 7pm. 60TL including buffet supper. To book call Barbara on 0542 865 7916.

5th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

5th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – The Electric Horseman (1979) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

6th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

6th March – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having a Ladies Movie Night and Dinner – 45TL. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

7th March – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

7th March – Saturday KAR will be having a Pyjama Party at Khans, Ozankoy. 7.30pm. 80TL. Hot Buffet, entertainment by Kerry Bowler. Raffle, table picture quiz, sit down bingo. Booking essential – call 0533 869 4098 or email kartrnc@gmail.com

7th March – Saturday MC Palace Hotel, Catalkoy will be holding a Gala Dinner to celebrate International Women’s Day. 7.30pm to 11pm. Choice of 2 menus, entertainment by Gorkem Guzelyurt. To book call 0533 856 9552 or 0533 843 5252.

8th March – Sunday MC Palace Hotel, Catalkoy will be celebrating International Women’s Day with their Sunday Brunch. 10am to 3pm.

8th March – Sunday Mountain View Hotel, Karaoglanoglu will be holding a Ladies Only Night to celebrate International Women’s Day, 7pm-11pm. 3-course meal including local drinks – 135TL per person with 15TL donated to Tulips. Entertainment by Katie B. Admission by ticket only, call 0533 830 7864.

11th March – Wednesday Friends of the TRNC Emergency Services (112) will be having their Afternoon Tea and Talk at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak at 3pm.

12th March – Thursday Red Lion, Alsancak will be holding a quiz, starting at 3pm, proceeds donated to RBL Kyrenia Branch. Teams – maximum of 4 players, 10TL per player. Raffle. Food available from the bar. Followed by entertainment with Andy Reay.

12th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

12th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Indiana Jones, Last Crusade (1989) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

13th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

13th March – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having a music quiz in aid of the British Cemetery Committee, at 7pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

17th March – Tuesday The Abnormals will be having a Beatles Tribute for St Patrick’s Day at the Red Lion, Alsancak from 12pm to 11pm. Raffle on the night. All in aid of Tulips. To book call 0533 883 3557.

18th March – Wednesday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting NCCCT Bingo. 1.30pm for lunch, bingo at 2.15pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133

19th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

19th March – Thursday Efendi Restaurant will be having a Pie and Pudding Night in aid of Tulips at 7pm. Call My Bluff and Raffle. 60TL with 10TL to Tulips. Reservations only – call 0533 867 9677.

19th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Marnie (1964) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

20th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

20th to 24th March nd Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information click here 4 Days in Nature with Tarik Tekmen, Besparmak Trail 2Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information

21st March – Saturday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be having an Arabian Night with dancing and dinner. 75TL. Starting at 7.30pm, with Shifan Ozseza and her dancers group Nashida.

22nd March – Sunday Efendi Restaurant will be featuring Steph to celebrate Mothers Day. To book call 0533 867 9677.

24th March – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Walking tour of Iskele. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

24th March – Tuesday CANCELLED Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. 2 hours of top comedy. 7pm to 11.30pm. 2-course meal – £60 which includes £5 donation to British Cemetery Committee for upkeep of Greenhill Cemetery. Tickets will be available from 24th February at Best Seller Bookshops, Alsancak and Karakum and from the Colony Reception. For reservations email floydlaurence@googlemail.com or telephone 0533 879 6892.

26th March – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0548 847 1221.

26th March – Thursday The Food Lodge, Catalkoy – Classic Film Evenings – Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) starting at 5pm. 15TL for film, soft drink and popcorn. Reservation only call 0533 839 8764.

27th March – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

27th March – Friday Black Olive Fun Quiz at 7pm. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133.

30th March – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz at 7.30pm.

4th April – Saturday RBL will be holding a Grand National Alternative Races event at The Olive Press, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th April – Sunday click here Creditwest Car Treasure Hunt starting 9am at Ezic Point, Bogazkoy. 50TL per person, 20TL children under 14 years. In aid of Tulips. For more information

21st April – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Cyprus Mines Corporation in Lefke. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

23rd April – Thursday RBL will be hold a St George’s Day event at the Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

5th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Bird Watching. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

8th May – Friday RBL will be holding a VE Day Party at The Wild Duck, Lapta. For more information call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

19th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Talk about the Cyprus Railways. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

22nd May – Friday RBL will be holding their Spring Gala 2020 – Ultimate Elton at Merit Crystal Cove, Alsancak. 3-course meal including unlimited local beverages. £50 members / £55 non-members. February early bird offer £40 members / £45 non-members. To reserve tickets call Jill on 0548 827 3910.

30th May – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

30th May – Saturday The Abnormals present Brexit-Vision Song Contest 2020 at 8pm – Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. In aid of Tulips. 15TL and 5TL for under 16’s. Open menu available. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977.

13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.

19th June – Friday RBL will be holding a Royal Ascot Alternative Races event. Venue to be confirmed.

29th June – Monday RBL will be celebrating Armed Forces Day. More information to follow.

10th July – Friday Tulips and The Black Olive present the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Prizes for best dressed table and best Time Warp Dance. Fancy dress recommended but not obligatory. To book call Vicki on 0533 835 5133. More details to follow.

12th September – Saturday British Residents’ Society Blood Donor Day. Give blood and help save a life at Dr Akcicek State Hospital, Girne.

19th September – Saturday Girne Amphitheatre – Abba Platinum – live ABBA tribute show. Leading celebration of the legendary ABBA. More information to follow.

25th to 27th September rd “Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information click here The Soulist Coffee & Music House, Alsancak, will be presenting the 3“Friends Across Borders (FAB)” Music Festival. For more information