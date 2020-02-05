Creditwest Car Treasure Hunt 2020 in aid of Tulips

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips ….

This year’s Creditwest Car Treasure Hunt on the 19th April 2020 is in aid of Tulips.

There will be a fantastic new route for those that have joined this event in previous years starting at Ezic Point in Bogazkoy and finishing at the Black Olive, Alsancak in time to have a super lunch which is included in the entry fee.

The entry fee is only 50TL per person (20TL for children under 14 years). Entry forms can be collected (and payment made) at The Black Olive via Vicki and at the Bestseller Bookshop in Karakum. If anyone has any difficulty collecting from either of these outlets then please call me, Sue – on 0542 854 8714.

This is a great day out and you get see parts of the TRNC you probably have not found previously!

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)