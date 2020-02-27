Practical and useful activities for children at home during holidays

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The children of present times find themselves in a totally different environment from that which their parents or elders had been through. In this period where the children find themselves hooked to their mobiles, television etc, there is need to arrange a better understanding and close relationship between the parents and children.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Sarem Özdemir responsible for the Pre-school Teacher Education Program of Faculty of Education, Cyprus International University (CIU) suggested practical and useful activities that children and their parents can do at home during the holiday period.

Özdemir pointed out that parents are worried about taking their children out due to the extreme cold weather and scary flu infections in the country, and noted that there are many activities which can be done at home to contribute to their development and spend quality time with them.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Özdemir highlighted that parents can make positive contributions to the development of the child with both easy preparation and enjoyable indoor activities and added: “For example, you can make origami with your child”.

It was reminded that origami is the art of paper folding in Japan: “Paper folding is perceived not as functional as it is; however, the art of paper folding improves children’s hand-eye coordination, spatial relationships, sorting, memory, patience and attention skills”. Origami is stated to be suitable for all ages, and in the changing nature of education, such activities are often bypassed due to the curriculum.

Most of the children born after 1990 do not even know how to make paper planes and Özdemir said, “We can contribute to the development of our children in both the mental and social-emotional field in terms of measurement, with the competition ‘who can fly farther’ with paper planes”.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Özdemir also pointed out that simple but effective design products can be created with children in “do-it-yourself” projects, by using a balloon, adhesive and coloured papers; she advised that an inflated balloon be decorated with coloured cut or ready-made confetti papers, using glue according to the wishes of the child.

Being at home does not mean that they will not be able to have a colourful holiday. Özdemir said, “It is also in the hands of parents to combine the February holiday with scientific in-house activities and add fun”.