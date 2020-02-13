Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised the political equality

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hami Aksoy, repudiated claims that Turkey had accepted the ending of the guarantorship system for Cyprus, under which Turkey stands as a guarantor for the island.

Aksoy answered the questions in a written statement about the allegations in the Greek Cypriot press and said ‘Turkey’s position concerning the guarantorship system established by the 1960 London and Zurich Treaties is clear. A just and comprehensive settlement on the island will only be possible by ensuring the Turkish Cypriot’s political equality and responding to their security concerns’.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office