A round table meeting to be held in Maraş

A round table meeting entitled “The Legal, Political and Economic Aspects of Maraş Initiative” will be held in Maraş on Saturday the 15th of February 2020.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay from the TRNC, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül from Turkey and senior officials from both countries will attend the meeting.

A team comprised of experts will come together in order to obtain a concrete road map at the meeting which is being organised by the Turkish Bar Association. The meeting aims to produce a result that will affect the political decision and comply with the international law.

The round table meeting, which will be hosted for the first time in Maraş since 1974, will continue throughout the day.

Prior to the meeting, Turkish Vice President Oktay, Prime Minister Tatar, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Özersay and Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül will give a speech.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office