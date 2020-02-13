Pete’s London Marathon in aid of three TRNC charities

Readers Mail ….

Pete Colledge is running the 2020 London Marathon on 26th April in aid of 3 TRNC charities; Tulips, Karsiyaka Turtle Watch and Taşkent Nature Park.

He is in training now and you can follow his progress on his Facebook page: click here

Pete will be posting when and where he is for people to donate. In addition to this Martin Marancos will be having a stall at Lambousa Market from the end of February (date to be confirmed) and will be collecting sponsorship money for Pete.

An alternative way to donate would be to go to his Just Giving page: click here

Karsiyaka Turtle Watch have organised an event at the Road House, Alsancak in aid of Pete’s London Marathon.

Thank you Pete for all the effort you are putting into raising money for Tulips, we still think you are mad, it is no mean feat to run the London Marathon and we wish you well.

Pete’s London Marathon 2020 Charity Fundraising Night will be having an evening of live music at the Road House in Alsancak on February 26th at 1800 hosted by KTW.

This event is to raise as much money and awareness as possible in the run up to Pete’s Marathon mission for the 3 charity organisations including;

* Karsiyaka Turtle Watch – KTW on behalf of SPOT

* Tulips – Help Those With Cancer Association

* Taşkent Doğa Parki (Taşkent Nature Park) on behalf of Cyprus Wildlife Research Institute.

The evening of live music will begin at 6pm and end late. The event price is 10tl which includes a döner kebab.

Any donations and sponsorship will be greatly appreciated on the evening. Pete will be there in person to chat about his Marathon mission and to discuss each charity organisation in depth.