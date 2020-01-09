North Cyprus Events Calendar from 9th January 2020

9th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

9/10/11 January The Poppy Theatre Players will be presenting a pantomime at the Girne Municipality Theatre (near the Wednesday Market) – Jack and the Beanstalk. Doors open at 6.30pm, curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets 45TL available from Best Seller Bookshops Alsancak and Karakum.

10th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

10th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

10th January – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents The Great Flood (Blues/Rock), starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

11th January – Saturday Island Studio Kids Art class – Acrylic Painting, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 150TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

11th January – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Blind Man’s Tale (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

15th January – Wednesday To be confirmed Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak. Hopefully cake and coffee. With the Staff of The British Medical Laboratory giving you a chance to meet Berin and Dr Barbin to find out what services and facilities are available and maybe answer a few questions. Date and time to be confirmed.

15th January – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Cahit Kutrafali Trio (Jazz) featuring Suleyman Todds, starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL.

16th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

17th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

17th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

17th January – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Stingray (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

18th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Soft Pastels “Self Portrait of Pablo Picasso”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 110TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

18th January – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, 3rd Birthday Party.

20th January –Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be holding a New Year Market 12 noon to 3pm.

22nd January – Wednesday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – NCCCT Bingo – Lunch will be available from 1.30pm with Bingo starting at 2.15pm.

22nd January – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Lady M Jazz Trio (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL.

23rd January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

23rd January – Thursday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Tweed/Scottish Night (Ceilidh) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

24th January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

24th January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

25th January – Saturday Island Studio Art class – Oil Painting “Portrait of a Polish Woman”, held the Ozankoy area. 10am to 12noon – 200TL. For more information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook.

25th January – Saturday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Rock Balance (Rock) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

27th January – Monday Susie’s Massive Music Quiz at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy starting at 8pm. To book call 0533 825 4172 or 0533 870 5977

27th January – Monday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting the 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm.

29th January – Wednesday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Pulse Beat Jazz Quartet (Jazz) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 25TL.

30th January – Thursday Quiz of the Week with Susie, followed by Karaoke at the Balti House, Esentepe at 8pm. 5TL per person. 2-course quiz menu 46TL. To book call 0542 889 3034.

31st January – Friday Island Studio Painting Party. 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Ozankoy area. Painting Parties must be reserved, for 4 people or more. For further information call 0548 857 3244 or message Island Studio on Facebook

31st January – Friday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Fun Quiz starting at 7pm.

31st January – Friday Bingo with Martin at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy at 8pm. 30TL. To book 0533 874 6056.

31st January – Friday The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak, presents Alper Cengiz & Friends (Rock/Soul) starting at 9.30pm. Entrance 35TL.

1st February – Saturday The Abnormals – Beatles Tribute from 8pm at Charlie’s Sports Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy. Adults 12TL, under 16s 6TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172

11th February – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to National Archives. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

14th February – Friday Charlie’s Bar, Kucuk Erenkoy will be holding a Mr & Mrs Competition. Large pizza of your choice + 2 drinks 70TL. To book call 0533 870 5977 or 0533 825 4172

21st February – Friday The Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak will be hosting an Alternative Quiz in aid of FARC in conjunction with Famagusta Street Animals Volunteers.

25th February – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Lokum (Turkish Delight) factory in Lefkosa. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

20th to 24th March nd Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information click here 4 Days in Nature with Tarik Tekmen, Besparmak Trail 2Phase. Hiking/Nature Connection/Tai Chi/Qigong/Meditation. For full information

24th March – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Walking tour of Iskele. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

24th March – Tuesday Colony Rooftop, Girne – An audience with comedy legend Mick Miller, plus Russ Williams, from the UK. More information to follow.

21st April – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) visit to Cyprus Mines Corporation in Lefke. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

5th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Bird Watching. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

19th May – Tuesday Anglo-Turkish Association (ATA) Talk about the Cyprus Railways. Contact atamail13@gmail.com.

13th June – Saturday Black Olive Cafe, Alsancak – Glastonvicki. More information to follow.

17th June – Wednesday Colony Garden, Girne – Harry Cambridge direct from the sell-out Luther van Dross show, plus support. More information to follow.