Review of Driftwood Bar and Restaurant in Lapta

January 10, 2024

Driftwood indoor restaurant area

Readers mail…..

From….Pondering traveller….

Driftwood is a really popular Lapta seaside bar and eatery, with beautiful outdoor seating to enjoy the sea views and fresh air, and a cosy interior for the winter months. There is also a bar area.  In summer there is access to a small beach.

The establishment seems to attract a good mix of foreigners and Cypriots and the atmosphere is really nice.

The staff are extremely welcoming and pretty attentive and well trained.  Even when the place is very full, the service is efficient (perhaps a bit too fast if enjoying a chilled night out). Our main course arrived before starters had been finished, which is a pity.

Meals are provided with three welcome simple mese items accompanied by a few slices of toasted white bread.  Portion size of starters and main courses are not massive, but the food is tasty and nicely presented, and potatoes and veg will be serviced alongside.

We have not tried the deserts but they have a nice selection.

Dinner for 2, with 4 glasses of Merlot between us came in at TL2600.

DRIFTWOOD, Mareşal Fevzi Çakmak Caddesi, No:68, Lapta hotel area, Lapithos, Cyprus

+90 533 887 19 42

More information can be found on their Facebook page click here  or email them on  driftwood.cyprus@gmail.com

