Shakespeare’s Ghost’ Applauded

The Girne Municipality Theatre Groups received great acclaim with the play “Shakespeare’s Ghost.” The first, sell out, performance took place on the evening of Friday, January 5th.. The Girne Municipality Theatre Groups announced that the next performances of the play will take place at Girne Municipality Chamber Theatre on January 12, 19, and 26 at 20:30. The play is open to audiences aged 16 and above.

The cast of the play, written by Ufuk Aydoğan and directed by Batuhan Oruç, includes Kıvanç Giritli, Ömer Dündar, Fatima Saatova, and Shernaz Yardımcı. Lighting design is done by Mehmet Saygıer, and the set design is by Cem Taşlıovalı.

Plot of the play

The play begins with a revenge-seeking king, who encounters the ghost of Shakespeare, and is not satisfied with revenge. The king is insatiable, arrogant, and the type who can commit any evil to retain his throne. On one hand, he is aware of all the evil deeds he has done and wants to take revenge on himself, and on the other hand, the power bestowed upon him by the throne has enslaved him. The king does not want to let go, as if glued to his throne. While the ghost of Shakespeare listens to the king’s stories, he is also busy writing a denouement for him in his own mind. The king’s fate will be determined by his dark mind.

Chamber Theatre Cafeteria is now open

The Girne Municipality also announced that the Chamber Theatre Cafeteria is now open. The cafeteria, where hot and cold drinks are served, is open on play days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality