The Supper Club will present Stephen Triffitt as ol’ Blue Eyes

Hi everyone

I am pleased to be now able to advise all the details of this exciting event:

Date – Thursday, March 21st

Venue – Colony Hotel rooftop.

Stephen performed for 3 years at the legendary Sands Hotel in Las Vegas as Sinatra and has twice sold out the London Palladium. He has played at private gatherings for Simon Cowell, Mick Jagger, The Beckhams, and the late HRH Prince Philip to name a few, together with numerous UK TV appearances. As such, Stephen is widely recognised as the World’s no1 tribute to ol’ Blue Eyes….

Full Supper Club F&B package, to include a 3-course set meal, Wine, Prosecco (on request) beer (Carlsberg on request), and import spirits

The Colony has agreed to ensure more staff at the bar for quicker service of Spirits, as well as coffee. Starter course and main course vegetarian portions will also be more substantial

Tables seat 12 persons. As attendance is limited, reservations are advised where possible, and 12 persons secures the table

Tickets priced at £65 will be available from the Tulips shop in Alsancak, and Best Seller in Karakum. Tickets will be available from Wed 21st February

Once again, Tulips will be the fundraising beneficiary of this event

I look forward to seeing many of you on the night

Best regards

Laurence

