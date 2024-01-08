BRS News: LOBBYING CAMPAIGN AND UK PARLIAMENTARIANS VISIT

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 7th January 2024..

As always, we expect some challenges to be faced by us all, none more so that the prospect of another year of embargoes which continue to make the lives of ALL residents of the TRNC more difficult.

Nearly two years ago following an article in Cyprus Today written by ex-MP and ex-Chairman of the BRS, Stephen Day highlighted the fact that, in his opinion, the UK was one of the reasons this situation still existed,we canvassed our membership to ask if they would support the BRS in launching a Campaign to Lobby the UK Government, to remove these embargoes. The results were overwhelmingly in favour and so began the BRS Lobbying Campaign.

At the time we asked other TRNC groups whose members included UK Citizens, if they wished to support our non-political, humanitarian efforts. But sadly without success, but we decided to carry on and soon had the support of UK based Turkish Cypriot groups.

Earlier last year the Lobby Group met with some UK parliamentarians and representatives of the mainstream media who wished to know, amongst other things, why we were undertaking this campaign. Those meetings were a great success which ultimately led to questions being asked in both Houses of Parliament about the ‘Cyprus Issue’.

On 4th January Peter Wilkins (BRS President), Julian Mawdesley (BRS Chairman), Mike Diplock (BRS Deputy Chairman) and Hakan Redif (BRS Government Liaison) met with another group of Parliamentarians, Lord Rogan, Lord Taylor of Holbeach, Sammy Wilson MP and Richard Bacon MP. Also, present was Councillor Kay Isa and members of the Freedom and Fairness for the TRNC group.

Again, the BRS representatives were asked about all aspects of life in the TRNC and how the embargoes affected not only our members but the local population. The meeting was another great success and they added their support for what we are trying to achieve.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

