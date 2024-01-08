TRNC Presidency evaluates Cuellar’s appointment

President Ersin Tatar welcomes the announcement of the UN Secretary-General on the appointment of his Personal Envoy within the framework of the previously agreed conditions, and will be holding his consultations within this understanding.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Maria Ángela Holguin Cuéllar as his Personal Envoy.

President Ersin Tatar accepted the appointment of the Personal Envoy by the UN Secretary-General on December 10, with the conditions that she will be appointed for a period not exceeding six months, and with the sole mandate to explore whether common ground exists or not for the start of new and formal negotiations between the two Sides.

President Ersin Tatar will accept the Personal Envoy within the framework of these conditions, as previously agreed, and will hold his consultations with this understanding.

A new and formal negotiation process can only be started following the reaffirmation and acceptance of the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot People, namely their sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

