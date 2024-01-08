5 GOAL WON BY ESENTEPE!

By Richard Beale….

It may be only a “friendly “ match but to score 5 goals away against Super League opposition is no mean feat.

Result : ALSANCAK YEŞİLOVA SK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 5

Saturday, January 6: Friendly Match; Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çağlar Stadium.

The League season may have only finished just before the New Year, but one week on, in the supposed “winter break” here we are still playing football, it begs to differ why bother with it?

The League season begins at the end of January, the week before the first round of the Kıbrıs Cup will be played, so the next few weeks to maintain fitness levels then a couple of friendlies will be fitted into the calendar.

Esentepe took a limited squad to Alsancak, with injuries and non-availability of certain players, and then the replacement bench was stretched to its limits.

This gave the opportunities to squad players Şahin Erdoğan, Burak Tümkan, Gökdeniz Köl, and Okan Kibar to stretch their legs.

Şahin certainly took his chance in a rare start scoring a well-taken hat trick. It was great to see Burak getting a run-out, in an Esentepe shirt, he played in the opening 45 minutes, in a central midfield role and was impressive.

This was an entertaining game with 7 goals Alsancak’s build-ups were good but their finishing was poor and if they did find the target they were thwarted by Goalkeeper Osman who made a couple of good saves.

Another goal for DENİZ. DENİZ KİBAR gets congratulations from his teammates. HAT TRICK for ŞAHİN ERDOĞAN

Esentepe caught the Super League team with breakaways and might have scored more than 5 goals.

YUSUF OYIT had an outstanding match, even though it was a friendly match, his work rate is outstanding, and his skills on the left flank deserved a goal.

GOALS

8 mins; After Okan on the left had been fouled by Hikmet, Salih Karal free kick was flicked in by ŞAHİN ERDOĞAN. 0-1

42 mins: Esentepe were under great pressure pinned in their own half but they quickly counterattacked with Salih Karal again being the provider with a great through ball that DENİZ KIBAR fastened onto to beat the advancing Kemal. 0-2.

54 mins: An Alsancak attack was broken up, a quick ball found Yusuf on the left who under pressure beat his marker before sending over a cross that was met first time by DENİZ KIBAR, to beat ex-Esentepe keeper Kemal with a superb volley. 0-3

72 mins: Sloppy Esentepe defending Nersin tried a suicide pass across his area trying to find Oğuz, it never made it being intercepted by YAKUP ASLANTÜRK to fire past replacement keeper Ulaş. 1-3

79 mins: Alsancak were caught on the break again a long ball from Okan, which should have been dealt with by Mejdi, but ŞAHİN ERDOĞAN put the defender under great pressure and managed to just get a foot to the ball, lobbing it over the advancing Kemal. 1-4.

82 mins; Alsancak was given a penalty, which never was in a month of Sunday’s when Okan allegedly tripped Yakup. From the resultant penalty VAKKAS KAYNARCA scored despite a brave effort from Ulaş who got a hand to it. 2-4

85 mins: Alsancak were caught again by another quick Esentepe breakaway who had a 3 on 1 situation which they exploited fully when ŞAHİN ERDOĞAN completed his hat trick beating the advancing Kemal.

FULL TIME SCORE: 2-5.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk), (Ulaş 63) ; Mahmut (Nersin 57), Nersin (Oğuz 46), Mehmet Ada, Okan : Tuğra, Salih, Burak (Emek 46) : Deniz (Şahin 63), Şahin (Gökdeniz 46), YUSUF.

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

