Processionary Caterpillars: early and plentiful this year!

January 2, 2024

Processionary Caterpillars are early and plentiful this year

Already a great many nests are here!

Pine Processionary Caterpillars are already forming lots of nests in the Pine trees of the northern slopes of the Kyrenia mountains. Nests normally form in the new year and processions of caterpillars traditionally begin in late spring but Researchers have identified that climate change across southern Europe is responsible for these creatures developing much earlier.  

The pine processionary is a moth of the subfamily Thaumetopoeinae in the family Notodontidae, known for the irritating hairs of its caterpillars, their processions, and the economic damage they cause in coniferous forests. Source: Wikipedia

As many will know, these caterpillars destroy Pine trees by eating the Pine needles and thus preventing photo-synthesis. In extreme cases this can kill whole trees.

The concern that all dog owners and parents of small children have is that when the caterpillars start their processions  the tiny hairs that cover their bodies can cause a severe reaction.  For dogs, just minimal contact usually causes the animal symptoms such as swelling of the muzzle and head, intense itching in the affected parts and abundant salivation. Eating the caterpillars is not necessary for the toxins in the hairs to cause necrosis of the tongue or throat.

We can hope that there will be government intervention to destroy nests this year, although little was done in this regard in the last couple of years; perhaps promoting the significant increase in nests across the northern slopes.

 

