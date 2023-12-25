Lefkoşa Kumsal Martyrs commemorated

December 25, 2023

Kumsal Martyrs commemorated

The martyrs who were killed in the Greek-Greek Cypriots attacks on 24th December 1963 in the Kumsal district of Lefkoşa were commemorated on 24th December at the Museum of Barbarism Martyrdom. 

In his speech at the ceremony, TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that a barbarism that is rare in the history was experienced 60 years ago. He noted that Mürüvvet İlhan, the first wife of Major İlhan, and his children Kutsi, Murat and Hakan were among the Kumsal martyrs who were barbarously murdered 60 years ago, and drew attention that the main purpose was to destroy the Turkish Cypriot people and to annex the island to Greece within the framework of the Akritas plan.  President Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot people, the founding partner of the Republic of Cyprus, stood firm against all this violence and struggled to maintain its existence on the basis of sovereignty. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

