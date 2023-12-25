TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s 2023 Christmas Message

I wish all our Christian friends a Merry Christmas.

May this auspicious occasion further the spirit of solidarity, peace, and cooperation between nations and peoples.

Christmas is a poignant time of reflection, carrying out good deeds, and visiting and remembering loved ones.

I wish to reiterate my upmost appreciation to the expat communities of our country for their impeccable work across different areas and charities.

May Christmas bring blessings, good health, and prosperity for all.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHER CYPRUS

