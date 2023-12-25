2023 Ayvasıl martyrs commemoration

December 25, 2023

Ayvasıl martyrs commemorated

The martyrs of Türkeli (Ayvasıl) were commemorated with a ceremony held in Lefkoşa Tekke Garden.

The ceremony was attended by President Ersin Tatar, the Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, President of the Supreme Court Narin Ferdi Şefik, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Lefkoşa Metin Feyzioğlu, Commander of the Turkish Peace Forces in Cyprus Major General Sebahattin Kılınç, Commander of the Cyprus Turkish Security Forces Major General Osman Aytaç, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu, representatives from combatant associations, military officers and relatives of martyrs.

In addition to President Ersin Tatar, President of the Martyrs’ Families and War Veterans’ Association Gürsel Benan also made a speech at the ceremony.Source: TRNC Public Information Office

