Susie’s Quiz results for 21st December 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,



We had a banging good night at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for Susie’s Christmas Quiz on Thursday 21st December with a full house where we had lots of lots of quizzers in wonderful outfits including Santa’s jumpers, tinsel, and bright colours and to cap it all there was lots of laughter and banter as always!

The rounds were all to do with Christmas of course and consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Guess What I Am game, 2 Table Tops, Music Round, Danger Zone, and Bump & EBP!

The results were:

1st Frosty’s Force

2nd We Noel It All

3rd Tinsel Tits

4th The Grinch Gang

5th Sugar Plum Fairies

6th Naughty Nutcrackers

7th Candy Cane Crushers

And Susie’s Famous Christmas Lemon went to Lil Drummer Dudes!

Thank you all for joining us and to Kate Bell and Malcolm Gannaway for all their much-appreciated help.

Also not forgetting Mr Ali Raza and his team for wonderful service, good food, and a lovely warm, and very well seasonal decorated venue!

The last quiz of the year will be on the 28th of December when we will also hold a quiz presentation and all are welcome but you need to book your place.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS ALL

Susie Q Xxxx

