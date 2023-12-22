Susie’s Quiz results for 21st December 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

December 22, 2023

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

We had a banging good night at Diiva Restaurant in Esentepe for Susie’s Christmas Quiz on Thursday 21st December with a full house where we had lots of lots of quizzers in wonderful outfits including Santa’s jumpers, tinsel, and bright colours and to cap it all there was lots of laughter and banter as always!

The rounds were all to do with Christmas of course and consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Guess What I Am game, 2 Table Tops, Music Round, Danger Zone, and Bump & EBP!

The results were:

  • 1st           Frosty’s  Force
  • 2nd         We  Noel  It All
  • 3rd          Tinsel Tits
  • 4th          The Grinch Gang
  • 5th          Sugar Plum  Fairies
  • 6th          Naughty  Nutcrackers
  • 7th         Candy Cane  Crushers
  • And Susie’s Famous Christmas Lemon went to Lil Drummer Dudes!

Thank you all for joining us and to Kate Bell and Malcolm Gannaway for all their much-appreciated help.

Also not forgetting Mr Ali Raza and his team for wonderful service, good food, and a lovely warm, and very well seasonal decorated venue!

The last quiz of the year will be on the 28th of December when we will also hold a quiz presentation and all are welcome but you need to book your place.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS ALL

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures of our events please go to my Facebook page

2nd We Noel It All
3rd Tinsel Tits
Lil Drummer Dudes with their Christmas Lemon
