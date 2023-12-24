Review of Roadhouse Bar and Restaurant

Roadhouse is a popular bar and eatery situated on the Alsancak road not far from the new Ileli Supermarket. By pure bad luck it is right next to the second set of new traffic lights which makes parking a bit tricky, especially if coming from the east (U-turn required across traffic queuing for the lights)!

Roadhouse is more bar than pub, and, with its bistro style and white tablecloths, it is also nicely laid out for dinner. This place is highly recommended. The staff are super friendly and very efficient and prices for drinks and food are very reasonable.

There are a good variety of dishes on the menu and after several visits I can confirm that the quality and quantity of food is really good. On our most recent dinner visit we shared a Pate starter. My partner main coursed on a well-done (I know; tragic!) Pepper steak and I on a delicious rack of Pork ribs. Our food came with fried potato, mixed veggies and a small salad, but you can mix and match. In our experience Steak in Cyprus can be hit and miss, but the Pepper Steak was good quality, perfectly cooked and very tasty, with a rich Pepper sauce. The Pork ribs were ‘fall off the bone’ and so tasty.

Dinner for 2, with 3 glasses of Merlot between us came in at TL 1400.

As a winter venue, the indoor bar/restaurant area is a warm and pleasant place to spend a couple of hours. In the summer there is an expansive outside eating area and an outdoor bar. Live music is provided on many nights in the summer.

