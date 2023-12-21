Girne Municipality “Second Spring’s” New Year’s Dinner

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, along with Municipal Council Members and local neighbourhood heads, attended the New Year’s dinner where Mayor Şenkul chatted with everyone and individually wished a happy new year to all members.

During his speech at the dinner, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul said, “I wish everyone a happy and peaceful year. Our biggest wish is to organize these events not with decreasing numbers but increasing every year. Organizing such events as Girne Municipality is not a favour but our debt to you,” thanking everyone who participated.

Approximately 500 members who attended the dinner had a great day, enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

