December 22, 2023

Thank you for removing the dumped garden rubbish

By Chris Elliott…

I published an article thanking Pit Stop from Çatalköy for coming to my home and repairing a flat tyre on my car and I suspect it had been caused by the viscous thorns on the Bougainvillea cuttings dumped in front of my car click here

Today 24 hours after publishing my article, I see that the dumped garden rubbish in front of my home has been removed and the road cleaned and made tidy by I don’t know who, but seeing marks on the road made by perhaps a mechanical device, this may have been the Girne Municipality, if so, then congratulations for caring for our environment and quickly removing garden rubbish dumped by others.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 21st December 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

December 22, 2023

Thank you Pit Stop Çatalköy for helping me

December 20, 2023

You may have missed

Susie’s Quiz results for 21st December 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

December 22, 2023

Girne Municipality “Second Spring’s” New Year’s Dinner

December 21, 2023

Thank you for clearing away dumped Garden Rubbish

December 21, 2023

ARUCAD Ladies Are Table Tennis Champions

December 21, 2023

PSB attends ‘2nd Istanbul Human Resources Forum’

December 20, 2023

TCCC attends the General Assembly of ICCIA

December 20, 2023
GOOGLE Translate » to Russian or your chosen language
%d