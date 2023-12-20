By Chris Elliott….

Last week after finishing our online CyprusScene.com e-newspaper I decided to treat myself with some challenges and went to my car to go to my archery club but as I attempted to drive away my steering was shuddering so I had to go back again into my small parking place.

So what was the problem?

I had a flat nearside front tyre which was unexpected as I had had 4 new tyres fitted some weeks ago by Pit Stop, Çatalköy and as it was too dark to think about changing the tyre instead of going to archery, I had to make do with watching TV.

Early Saturday I went out to my car and as I was getting the spare wheel and tools out of the car my neighbour who was passing kindly helped me change the wheel but sadly the spare tyre was under inflated so I was not willing to drive my car.

So what do I do know, simply I made a phone call and followed up with a WhatsApp message to Pit Stop telling them about my problem and they said a man is coming in 20 minutes.

Sure enough, the Pit Stop van arrived and the driver first checked my new tyre for damage and eventually found a tiny needle-like hole in the leading edge of the tyre and removed it from the wheel, and fitted a patch to the inside of the tyre before placing it back on the wheel and refitting it on my car. He also checked my spare tyre and I think, replaced the valve and that problem was also solved.

So how did I get a puncture as there was no sign of damage until the tiny needle-like hole was discovered? Perhaps the puncture had been caused by a viscous thorn on the Bougainvillea cuttings that had been dumped in the road in front of my car but that we will never know other than seeing that my nearside wheel had made contact with some of the cuttings crushing them?

To the irresponsible person who had dumped the Bougainvillea cuttings in the road in front of my car, you should pay for the dumped garden rubbish to be removed by the local municipality!

By the way, I discovered that my late partner Margaret Sheard had also had tyre issues on her car some years ago and Pit Stop from Çatalköy had come to her home and helped her by dealing with the problem.

Thank you Guys, you provide a great service.

