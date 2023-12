The table tennis championship organized by the Northern Cyprus University Sports Federation (KKÜSF) and held recently at their Federation Hall has concluded. In the ladies’ competition, with the Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) ladies’ team emerged as champions. The ARUCAD men’s team did not quite match the ladies but took an honourable third place on the winner’s podium.

Source (Turkish): Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design (Arucad)