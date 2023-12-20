December 22, 2023

TCCC attends the General Assembly of ICCIA

The Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) attended the 39th General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCIA) held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

According to the information provided by the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, evaluations were made regarding the opportunities for trade and economic cooperation among Islamic countries at the General Assembly held with the participation of the heads of business organizations of 28 countries.

Within the scope of the General Assembly activities, a Cooperation Protocol was signed between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organization of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) as the Azerbaijan representative and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce.

TCCC delegation also made a presentation on investment opportunities in Northern Cyprus within the context of the 39th General Assembly of ICCIA.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

TCCC attends the General Assembly of ICCIA

